Home The Feed
In Thailand, pandemic partnerships meet both basic and spiritual needs
01 April 2021
In Thailand, pandemic partnerships meet both basic and spiritual needs
Brand partnerships Brand purpose Health & well-being

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, brands and organisations in Thailand have partnered up to quickly and efficiently to provide not only for people’s everyday needs but also their well-being. Ogilvy’s Siyoree Thaitrakulpanich says brands and organisations realise they now have to really focus on the consumer and cannot get away with merely saying they care.

Why it matters

Get a demo Sign in