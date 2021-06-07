Your selections:
In pharma, a return to the purpose-driven “branded house” | WARC | The Feed
07 June 2021
In pharma, a return to the purpose-driven “branded house”
Brand models, architecture Brand purpose Industrial & manufacturing
The pandemic has created renewed interest among pharmaceutical companies in the “branded house” – leveraging the purpose-driven corporate brand over the sub-brands that make up the product portfolio.
Why it matters
Vaccine manufacturers have become household names for bringing us out of the pandemic, and this has created a rare moment for pharmaceutical brands in general. They can tap into their vaunted science and technological expertise to drive purpose at the corporate level.
Takeaways
