In pharma, a return to the purpose-driven “branded house” | WARC | The Feed

Brand models, architecture Brand purpose Industrial & manufacturing

The pandemic has created renewed interest among pharmaceutical companies in the “branded house” – leveraging the purpose-driven corporate brand over the sub-brands that make up the product portfolio.

Why it matters

Vaccine manufacturers have become household names for bringing us out of the pandemic, and this has created a rare moment for pharmaceutical brands in general. They can tap into their vaunted science and technological expertise to drive purpose at the corporate level.

Takeaways