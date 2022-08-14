Home The Feed
How to supercharge seasonal sales: Strategies for Australia’s dynamic consumption climate
14 August 2022
How to supercharge seasonal sales: Strategies for Australia’s dynamic consumption climate
Purchase behaviour Customer experience Sales promotion

Brands can drive seasonal sales exponentially when they understand consumers and their purchasing behaviours, according to a Meta webinar on ‘How to maximise your seasonal sales moments’.

Why it matters

By optimising consumer journeys and gaining insights during seasonal sales moments, brands can capture the widest market, but they should also re-engage shoppers to drive repeat purchase and brand loyalty to keep the brand top of mind.

Takeaways

Get a demo Sign in