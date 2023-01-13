How to grow during tough economic times | WARC | The Feed

Creativity & effectiveness Marketing in a recession Pricing strategy

Looking to previous economic downturns can provide useful marketing lessons on how brands can create value perceptions during challenging periods.

Matt Shaw, Senior Planner at The&Partnership, has dug into the marketing archive to glean learnings from brands such as Tesco, Virgin Atlantic, Heinz, Guinness and Hyundai.

Why it matters

With budgets under pressure, and consumers feeling the pinch, creativity can offer brands a crucial advantage, helping them to win market share and grow during tough economic times.