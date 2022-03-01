How to get your messaging right for AFLW | WARC | The Feed
How to get your messaging right for AFLW
The growing popularity of the semi-professional women’s Australian Football League (AFLW) offers brands an opportunity to successfully engage with an expanding consumer base – if they can devise appropriate strategies.
Why it matters
Explicit measures of AFLW attitudes are susceptible to social desirability bias. An understanding of true existing attitudes towards AFLW is necessary before communication strategies can be determined.
Takeaways
- AFLW provides brands with a unique opportunity to develop meaningful and positive short-term alignment, and long-term associations.
- For marketers and the media, strong considerations must be given to the issue of brand congruency and development at both an individual player level (to combat associations with ‘weak’) and at an organisational level (to enhance associations with ‘professional’)
The big idea
The use of implicit methodologies in research can help determine true, predictive attitudes that are likely to drive behaviour.
