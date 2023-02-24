How to deliver consumer experiences that matter | WARC | The Feed

Your selections:
24 February 2023
How to deliver consumer experiences that matter
Omnichannel retail Customer experience Asia (general region)
Forty-six percent of APAC consumers believe that whether they shop in-store or online, their experience is paramount, so instead of trying to deliver mythical seamless experiences, brands should instead shift the focus to experiences that matter.
Why it matters
