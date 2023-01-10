Your selections:
How to craft a winning strategy for omnichannel marketing | WARC | The Feed
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
10 January 2023
How to craft a winning strategy for omnichannel marketing
Using customer data Omnichannel retail Digital media planning & buying
The future of digital marketing is omnichannel, and marketers will not succeed if they don't keep up with trends, says the senior vice president of Singapore’s DBS Bank, who explains how to craft a winning strategy.
Why it matters
To implement a winning strategy for omnichannel marketing, brands should emphasise content in the creative journey, while having deep knowledge of the customer and fully integrating the marketing technology stack.
Takeaways
Email this content