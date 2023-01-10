How to craft a winning strategy for omnichannel marketing | WARC | The Feed

Using customer data Omnichannel retail Digital media planning & buying

The future of digital marketing is omnichannel, and marketers will not succeed if they don't keep up with trends, says the senior vice president of Singapore’s DBS Bank, who explains how to craft a winning strategy.

Why it matters

To implement a winning strategy for omnichannel marketing, brands should emphasise content in the creative journey, while having deep knowledge of the customer and fully integrating the marketing technology stack.

Takeaways