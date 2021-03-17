Ethnic & minority groups Purchase behaviour Christmas & festivals

The holy month of Ramadan will see impulse shopping among Indonesians and Malaysians more than double this year, a shift caused by COVID-19 and restrictions on in-store retail purchases, according to a survey by InMobi, the mobile marketing specialist.

Why it matters

The pandemic has inevitably changed shopping patterns for Ramadan. Although income cuts have not dampened the festive spirit, planning behaviours have changed, with consumers relying on mobile to find out about the season’s sales and, frequently, make purchases.

Takeaways