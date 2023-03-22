Your selections:
How Real Estate Australia creates value with data privacy | WARC | The Feed
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
22 March 2023
How Real Estate Australia creates value with data privacy
Personalisation Data protection & privacy Australia
Property website firm Real Estate Australia makes searching for homes easier through personalised experiences, and it does this by making brand trust central to its core value proposition.
Why it matters
Compliant capturing and storing of data create a value exchange: when users are given the choice and control over their personal information, it effectively balances strong privacy practices with the delivery of personalised experiences.
Takeaways
Email this content