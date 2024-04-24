How KFC uses brand sponsorship to enhance sporting experience | WARC | The Feed

Brand identity & image Engagement Sports

KFC’s association with Australian sports has successfully created various distinctive brand assets, thanks to its good understanding of the audience and the environment, plus a dash of creativity that has allowed its sponsorship dollars to go further.

Why brand sponsorship matters

There are more brands than ever associated with Australian sport, but consumers are having a harder time remembering who they are, despite the significant investment required for sponsorship in this space. This makes it imperative for brands to “get it right” and not just occupy but demand the attention of the audiences they’re so keen to reach.

Takeaways