How Diageo fosters brand innovation through cultural diversity | WARC | The Feed

How Diageo fosters brand innovation through cultural diversity
Diversity & portrayal in advertising Alcoholic drinks industry (general) Asia (general region)
Diageo's Grace Astari speaks to WARC Asia Editor Rica Facundo about how embracing cultural diversity can be a catalyst for brand innovation in multicultural marketing.
Key insights
- The entry point for culture is to act as a unique amplifier, pivot, input or perspective into distinctive brand nodes.
- To overcome gender and cultural biases, businesses and brands can drive inclusivity at all levels with all people.
- Packaging communicates a product’s inspiration for instant recognition but tokenism is a tired stereotype of culture.
