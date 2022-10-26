How Diageo fosters brand innovation through cultural diversity | WARC | The Feed

Home The Feed
How Diageo fosters brand innovation through cultural diversity
26 October 2022
Diversity & portrayal in advertising Alcoholic drinks industry (general) Asia (general region)

Diageo's Grace Astari speaks to WARC Asia Editor Rica Facundo about how embracing cultural diversity can be a catalyst for brand innovation in multicultural marketing.

Key insights

  • The entry point for culture is to act as a unique amplifier, pivot, input or perspective into distinctive brand nodes.
  • To overcome gender and cultural biases, businesses and brands can drive inclusivity at all levels with all people.
  • Packaging communicates a product’s inspiration for instant recognition but tokenism is a tired stereotype of culture. 
[Image: Diageo]
