Deliveroo’s social team is having a lot of fun “throwing everything at walls and seeing what sticks” but this is only possible because of the strategy and processes that have been put in place.

Why it matters

By getting understanding and buy-in upfront from stakeholders – showing them social in context, explaining its role in the business and what it can do in terms of listening, monitoring and anticipating issues – marketers are better able to respond quickly to the unique demands of social media.

Takeaways