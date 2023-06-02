How creative AI might impact the advertising industry | WARC | The Feed

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Brand management Strategy

As AI becomes more integrated into professional occupations, the advertising industry could face structural changes and trust issues related to how consumers perceive advertisements.

That’s according to a study in the Journal of Academic Research which examined the impact of creative AI on seven stakeholder groups: brand managers, planners and strategists, creative teams, producers and creators, talent and models, advertising distributors, and regulators and policymakers.

Why it matters