How connected TV is moving forward in Europe | WARC | The Feed

The Feed

Read daily effectiveness insights and the latest marketing news, curated by WARC's editors.

How connected TV is moving forward in Europe
20 May 2022
TV & Connected TV planning & buying Europe (general region) Strategy

In terms of shifting viewing habits, Europe has much in common with the US, as consumers steadily move toward streaming, but connected TV (CTV) advertising is far more complex in Europe because it is not one, homogeneous market. 

Why it matters

European brands have to figure out how the CTV marketplace works despite its complexity, or they will find it difficult to get the reach they need or leverage CTV’s enhanced targeting opportunities. 

Takeaways

  • The US moved to digital TV consumption first because of high TV costs, but Europe is catching up.
  • According to IAB Europe, 40% – or 61...

