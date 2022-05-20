How connected TV is moving forward in Europe | WARC | The Feed

TV & Connected TV planning & buying Europe (general region) Strategy

In terms of shifting viewing habits, Europe has much in common with the US, as consumers steadily move toward streaming, but connected TV (CTV) advertising is far more complex in Europe because it is not one, homogeneous market.

Why it matters

European brands have to figure out how the CTV marketplace works despite its complexity, or they will find it difficult to get the reach they need or leverage CTV’s enhanced targeting opportunities.

Takeaways