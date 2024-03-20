How Coca-Cola doubled its innovation success rate | WARC | The Feed

NPD Driving innovation Soft drinks industry (general)

The Coca-Cola Company has been going through a period of transition in recent years, not only in its marketing but also in how it thinks about innovation.

Why innovation matters

Innovation is a multifaceted concept that involves more than just new product launches, but how new products fare is a good measure of how well innovation is working. Since adopting its new approach, the success rate for new launches doubled between 2019 and 2022 and per-launch profit grew on average 12% over the same period.

Takeaways