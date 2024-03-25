How brands can tap the growing gaming market in Vietnam | WARC | The Feed

With a young and digitally savvy population, Vietnam is a huge market for e-sports and online games, offering brands the opportunity to access a lucrative gamer community that is transforming Vietnamese society and consumer behaviour.
Why gaming matters
Brands should view gaming as a mainstream media platform with sub-cultures and communities; by targeting gaming cafes and gamer KOLs, they can influence this unique audience while also benefitting from the retail potential of this industry.
Takeaways
- Gaming cafes are popular due to gamers’ preference for PCs and offer a communal venue for casual gamers to socialise.
- Professional players and streamers have...