How brands can tap the growing gaming market in Vietnam | WARC | The Feed

With a young and digitally savvy population, Vietnam is a huge market for e-sports and online games, offering brands the opportunity to access a lucrative gamer community that is transforming Vietnamese society and consumer behaviour.

Why gaming matters

Brands should view gaming as a mainstream media platform with sub-cultures and communities; by targeting gaming cafes and gamer KOLs, they can influence this unique audience while also benefitting from the retail potential of this industry.

Takeaways