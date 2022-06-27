Corporate social responsibility Sustainability Environmental & social issues

Consumers are gradually becoming aware of the cost of their personal carbon footprint, but they see brands as the main barriers to driving down the impacts of consumption. Enemy number one? Plastics, especially single-use.

Brands have a crucial role to play in encouraging behaviour change and finding the right messages to engage with consumers in a meaningful way. That means getting their own house sorted and developing circular systems that tackle sustainability challenges, such as use and disposal of plastics.

Why it matters