How brands can reach out to Gen Z | WARC | The Feed

While most brands are still rooted in physical experiences, marketers must realise that Gen Z – an important demographic that now makes up 40% of global consumers – discovers friendships and brands in a different way.

Why it matters

Gen Z’s desire to be connected with brands on a deeper level means brands must be willing to share everything with them while also offering a digital and physical infrastructure to encourage co-creation and help shape the direction of business at all levels.

Takeaways