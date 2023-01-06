Your selections:
How brands can reach out to Gen Z | WARC | The Feed
06 January 2023
How brands can reach out to Gen Z
While most brands are still rooted in physical experiences, marketers must realise that Gen Z – an important demographic that now makes up 40% of global consumers – discovers friendships and brands in a different way.
Why it matters
Gen Z’s desire to be connected with brands on a deeper level means brands must be willing to share everything with them while also offering a digital and physical infrastructure to encourage co-creation and help shape the direction of business at all levels.
Takeaways
