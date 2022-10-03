Brand purpose Environmental & social issues Social media audiences

Even though “cancel culture” is particularly potent in Brazil, a population with 150 million social network users, it’s possible for brands to turn it into a benefit, according to members of the Talent Marcel Planning Team.

Why it matters

Because of Brazil’s high social media usage and also because of its political polarization, brands are very likely to find themselves in the crosshairs of cancel culture, making knowing how to navigate difficult environments a critical skill.

Takeaways