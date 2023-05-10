How ad creative and brand drive sales growth | WARC | The Feed

Home The Feed
How ad creative and brand drive sales growth
10 May 2023
Brand growth Creativity & effectiveness Strategy

Creative is still the most important advertising component for driving short-term sales growth, but the role of brand has increased in the last few years.

These insights emerged from a study by research firm NCSolutions drawing on analysis of the short-term sales lift generated by television and digital ads in 450 campaigns. The findings – which were compared to similar studies in 2006 and 2017 – were presented at the Advertising Research Foundation’s (ARF) conference in New York.

Why it matters

