How a sign language school topped the WARC Media 100 | WARC | The Feed

How a sign language school topped the WARC Media 100
A small sign language school in Costa Rica had a limited advertising budget, but that didn’t mean it was constrained in making an impact for the country’s hearing-impaired population – in fact, quite the opposite.
The background
Alongside agency partner PHD Costa Rica, InLesco collaborated with some of the country’s biggest brands to launch the first TV commercial break in sign language and top the WARC Media 100 for 2023.
Alan Vainrub, CEO of PHD Latin America, emphasized the importance of creativity, collaboration and teamwork in creating a stand-out media campaign that made a hugely positive impact for InLesco.
“We worked on it really hard. It was complicated to put this together, and to actually make it happen and to see the effects that it had, especially on the InLesco sign language school, and then the snowball effect it had with advertisers. The awards and global recognition is really something special for us,” the CEO told WARC.
“There are no sign language interpreters in most schools or in advertising at all in Costa Rica. We definitely thought that we had to do something about it, and to help them increase their enrolment in the school, but also make a difference, in terms of how the advertising industry can make a difference and can include more people,” Vainrub added.
The execution
- InLesco understood that for deaf people to be included in conversations, those who hear must also be able to speak sign language.
- To do this, InLesco created the first silent three-minute commercial break in which all commercials were dictated in sign language.
- InLesco and PHD convinced the top television network in Costa Rica to run the commercial break and got the five top advertisers to join the cause, of which 10% of investments went to scholarships for InLesco students.
- The campaign reached 12% of the Costa Rican population, increased enrolment by 117%, and increased scholarship applicants by 20x during the campaign.
Why it matters
Small budgets don’t necessarily have to mean small ideas: creativity was the ‘secret sauce’ to breaking through to a mainstream audience who didn’t know much about sign language.
“I think you have to be as creative as you can. In media, creativity is key to actually make that leap from something small to something amazing. It’s about creativity and, at the same time, being true to the core of your brand,” Vainrub said.
Takeaways
- Try to look for simplicity in making something big, and always think about what's core to the brand.
- Collaboration, teamwork and hustle is essential to bring in partners that can make an even bigger impact.
- Small budgets don’t have to mean making a small impact.
