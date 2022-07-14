Consumer sentiment Health & well-being Purchase behaviour

The alcohol-free beer market is small but growing; Heineken aims to “supercharge” it by normalising the category.

Why it matters

There’s a potentially large untapped market for alcohol-free beer beyond designated drivers, with a majority of Brits wanting to lead a healthier lifestyle and many of those attracted by the idea of such products. But reaching them will require overcoming preconceptions and peer pressure to address how the category is currently presented in the UK on-trade.

