Growth in Web3 technologies gives way to new channels | WARC | The Feed

Growth in Web3 technologies gives way to new channels
Virtual & augmented reality Digital media consumption Strategy
Immersive advertising has grown with the advancement of Web3 technologies, providing advertisers new channels through which to engage consumers and customers.
Why it matters
With 75% of all people using social communication apps expected to be frequent users by 2025, a new study from the Advertising Research Foundation says it’s increasingly important that brands understand each distinct channel and their usage to best craft relevant messages for different audiences.
Takeaways
- Of those saying they will use AR/VR/Metaverse in the next 12 months, 77% were marketers and 59% were agencies, demonstrating positive attitudes towards these channels.
- Audience engagement (41%), access to younger audiences (38%) and ability to showcase products (35%), were the top three benefits of AR/VR/Metaverse usage.
- Despite the positive attitudes, proof of performance, duplicative reach and lack of knowledge are major concerns for advertisers and marketers in this space; however this still presents an opportunity for education, with 49% of current users saying they would prefer articles from trade publications featuring subject matter experts.
