GH Mumm reinvents itself | WARC | The Feed
17 March 2023
GH Mumm reinvents itself
Luxury brands Luxury alcoholic drinks Cultural influences & values
Pernod Ricard champagne brand GH Mumm is approaching its 200th anniversary and wants to celebrate its heritage – but the world has changed and so the brand must evolve, too.
Why it matters
Heritage is a key asset for any luxury brand but that same heritage needs to be assessed in the light of prevailing cultural trends. What was relevant and worked a couple of generations ago may not work now.
Takeaways
