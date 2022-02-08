Generational media consumption patterns show signs of convergence | WARC | The Feed
Generational media consumption patterns show signs of convergence
While older consumers are using more digital media following the pandemic, younger ones appear to have reached peak digital penetration, according to a new new IPA TouchPoints report.
Making Sense – the commercial media landscape, published today, reveals a surprising increase in similarities between the commercial media usage habits of older and younger generations.
Correlation data
- The correlation between the commercial media use of 16-34s and 55+ from a time-spent perspective was 58% in 2015, falling to 25% in 2019, 21% in 2020 and just 8% in lockdown 2020.
- Data for 2021 post-lockdown, however, shows an increase to 18%.
- The correlation for the reach of media channels between 16-34s and 55+ stood at 35% in 2019 and 39% in early 2020, before falling to 21% and 23% respectively in the 2020 and 2021 lockdowns.
- In post-lockdown 2021, the report reveals a dramatic increase to 52%.
Why it matters
The data for time spent and reach appear to contradict a commonly held belief that it’s difficult to reach 16-34 year-olds with advertising funded media. But the figures don’t explain how the media is used by the different audiences. Marketers will require a nuanced understanding of media usage by target, the context of usage and how attention and mental availability vary by media at the moment of engagement.
Takeaways
- As similarities between 16-34s and 55+ media behaviours increase, don’t be fooled into thinking that this makes planning easier or that their behaviours within these platforms bear any resemblance to each other.
- With the exception of out-of-home (OOH), no single curated channel can reach 90%+ of All Adults per week.
- Online Video has seen the most significant growth over the last five years of any channel and now commands a greater share of media time than Live/Recorded TV for 16-34s.
- For commercial media in 2021, more time is now being spent with digital rather than non-digital channels (46:54); for 16-34s in 2021, 78% of all curated commercial media time was spent with digital channels.
- Brand building balance between digital and non-digital channels should be the absolute priority for brands that want to grow in the long term.
Key quote
“As the commercial media landscape continues to evolve, an experimental mind-set, more diverse media plans and a stronger focus on outcomes, have never been more important for marketing to be effective in both the short and long term” – Simon Frazier, head of marketing & data innovation, IPA.
Sourced from IPA. [Image: Pexels]
