GEISTE 2024: Behind WARC's trendspotting methodology | WARC | The Feed

GEISTE 2024: Behind WARC's trendspotting methodology
WARC’s GEISTE framework examines global trends via six key lenses (government, economy, industry, society, technology and environment), identifying the macro level shifts that will shape the world in 2024.
Why GEISTE matters
The GEISTE framework is unique to WARC, based on six key lenses that help identify drivers of major global change in the year ahead. In a wide-ranging report, it provides the foundation for the forthcoming WARC Marketer’s Toolkit, which identifies the major trends that will impact marketing strategies over the year ahead.
Six macro drivers
- Government: Major geopolitical shifts, government actions, policy decisions and regulation
- Economy: Macroeconomic trends affecting the global economy
- Industry: New strategies, management philosophies and current thinking amongst businesses
- Society: Evolving values, beliefs, creative ideas and behaviours reimagining society
- Technology: New technologies, innovations and creative implementations and usage
- Environment: Impact on business functions, investment and consumer lifestyles
WARC subscribers can read the report here. Look out for The Marketer's Toolkit 2024, which drops this week.
