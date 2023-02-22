Gaming: A marketer’s primer | WARC | The Feed

Home The Feed
Gaming: A marketer’s primer
22 February 2023
A new marketer’s primer on gaming analyses the following key areas – the landscape; motivation; culture and reach; gamer archetypes; emerging trends; opportunities for brands; and the dangers and pitfalls within gaming. 

Gaming is “the biggest niche brands can’t afford to miss”, according to author Oliver Feldwick, head of innovation at The&Partnership.

Why it matters

