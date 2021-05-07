You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
From furniture to steak houses, trains to lettuce – category-busting Japanese style
Japan’s Nitori furniture chain plans to bring its cost-slashing business model to the restaurant category with the launch of a chain of low-cost steak houses; meanwhile, Japan rail operator JR East is planning to launch itself into the hi-tech indoor farming business.
Why it matters
These are just two of the latest examples of product-category busting. And Nitori isn’t stopping at restaurants: Nitori Holdings plans to bring greater control to its supply chain by also getting into ranching in order to supply its low-cost eateries.
The details
- To cut costs, Nitori will house its restaurants in some 450 of its furniture stores around the country, each fitted out with Nitori furniture and tableware.
- JR East, which runs trains in the Tokyo area, has already established indoor farms within its Kinokuniya supermarket subsidiary and now plans on expanding the process to shops inside its stations, where vegetables will be grown at optimum efficiency, based on thousands of data points around humidity, heat, light and fertilizer, all controlled remotely by AI.
- The process, developed by Germany company Infarm, in which JR East is an investor, claims two square metres of space can yield the equivalent of 250 square metres of traditional farmland and use 95% less water.
Key takeaway
The global agtech market was worth around $9 billion last year, according to the UK analysts Juniper Research, and it is forecast to grow to $22.5 billion in 2025. The market for vertical farms, along with other indoor farming methods, is expected to grow to $6.7 billion from $2.7 billion in 2020.
Sourced from Nikkei Asia, Juniper Research
Global Ad Trends: Gen Z spends more than two thirds of media time online
Global Ad Trends: Gen Z spends more than two thirds of media time online
A new analysis by WARC has found that Generation Z (16-24-year olds) spends more time online than any other group with 67.7% of their media time spent online – though social is incredibly important, the new report identifies an extremely valuable opportunity in audio.
Why it matters
While age isn’t the only factor determining consumer behaviour, WARC’s analysis indicates that the year somebody was born remains a useful indicator of their channel and platform preferences.
Find out more in WARC’s Global Ad Trends: Finding Gen Z (download a sample here)
What’s going on
- Social media, of course, dominates. Yet, Gen Z is demonstrating that its attention is finite; even as new platforms emerge, global social usage is expected to dip slightly this year – getting people’s attention is going to become a bigger challenge for platforms.
- TikTok is critical. Nearly 40% of TikTok’s advertising audience is aged between 18 and 24, totalling 421.1 million (source: Kepios). With TikTok users spending an average of 95 minutes per day with the app (source: Sensor Tower).
- New media, especially audio, opportunities drive Gen-Z consumption. Music and podcast streaming are critical here, with 16-24s consuming more audio content per day than all forms of premium video combined.
- It is not the biggest consumer of media, overall. It might have identified the most extremely online generation, but in terms of total media consumption they lag behind 25-34s (typically thought of as millennials), who tend to consume greater quantities of both linear and streaming TV.
Key quote
“Gen Z has been uniquely impacted by technological innovations,” explains Alex Brownsell, WARC Media’s Head of Content.
“It was the first audience to navigate childhood and adolescence with social media; it has been exposed to audio streaming and video on-demand services from a young age.”
Sourced from WARC Media
Brazil: young, urban, social and looking to pay in installments
The population of Brazil is young and largely urban, has a fondness for social media and an expectation that retailers will offer installment payment options, according to data from WARC, GWI and Santander.
Why it matters
While the idea of a global culture, and especially a global youth culture, is somewhat accurate, deeper data within individual cultures and countries reveals real differences in how consumers behave.
Takeaways
How and why leading brands stand out
Marketers may need to swim against the tide and win some difficult internal discussions in coming months as cost-cutting pressure builds, but by making smart decisions on marketing fundamentals, they can position themselves for long-term success.
Why it matters
Digital skills define which agencies sink or swim
Digital media is increasingly becoming the most important area for growth for both brands and agencies, and the current consumer climate means a sufficient technological background and an understanding of the digital ecosystem is imperative.
This was the main argument put forward by Sir Martin Sorrell at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.
Why it matters
Digital media makes up 60% of total global ad spend – worth over US$450bn – and is forecast to reach 70% by 2025.
Takeaways
How Australian brands can embed sustainability in their narrative
Australian organisations that want to create and articulate change face a challenge when communicating their sustainability strategy because they are held back by hesitation over how much to say, how far to go and how bold to be.
Why it matters
Amid rapid change, storytelling will be crucial to the shift to a greener, more equitable world and companies must unite their brand purpose and sustainability goals to improve the world we live in.
Key insights
The Sefiani Sustainability Communications Survey found that:
More Americans are going cashless
More Americans are going cashless
Four in four-in-ten Americans (41%) report that none of their purchases in a typical week are paid for using cash, according to Pew Research Center – that’s up from 29% in 2018 and 24% in 2015.
Why it matters
The pandemic will have given a boost to this behavior, as more people shopped online and as in-person cashless payments reduced the risk of disease transmission. There’s undoubtedly a convenience factor that many people will have welcomed, but not everyone has access to the bank accounts and tech that enable such payments (and there’s always the possibility that the tech can fail).
From a marketing perspective, there’s a potential wealth of data that can be gleaned from cashless payment transactions but that in turn raises many questions about consumer privacy and how banks and credit card companies use that personal information.
Takeaways
- Six-in-ten adults (58%) say they try to make sure they always have cash on hand, while 42% say they do not really worry much about whether they have cash with them since there are other ways to pay for things (this is especially the case for those under the age of 50).
- 26% of Black adults and 21% of Hispanic adults say that all or almost all of their purchases in a typical week are paid for using cash, compared with 12% of White adults who say the same.
- Lower income consumers are far more likely to be still using cash: three in ten with household income below $30,000 a year use cash for all or almost all of their purchases in a typical week, compared to just 6% for those living in households earning $50,000 or more a year.
Sourced from Pew Research Center, ACLU
Lowe’s learns from its supply mistakes
DIY retail chain Lowe’s has learned from mistakes made on its supply chain transformation as consumer shopping behavior changed, which eventually fuelled a successful overhaul of how the company serves customers in an omnichannel world.
Why it matters
As retail brands operate in an increasingly omnichannel world, it’s essential that back-end systems and supply chains are able to deliver to meet buyer expectations in terms of logistics, product availability and customer experience.
What happened
OOH grapples with declining footfall and shifting regional behaviours
OOH grapples with declining footfall and shifting regional behaviours
Latest figures show UK retail footfall declined again in September and remains down on pre-pandemic figures, but a separate behavioural study points to some interesting regional differences for marketers targeting outdoor audiences.
Why it matters
Declining footfall is of concern not just to retailers ahead of the important Christmas trading period but also to OOH advertisers, who need to be alert to continued shifts in consumer behaviour and how that affects media planning.
The retail data
- Latest data from tracking firm Springboard, reported in Retail Week, finds that overall footfall remained 12.6% below pre-pandemic levels in September, although retail parks (-4.3%) fared better than high streets (-14.4%) or shopping centres (-16.7%).
- Springboard said that half of all employees continue to work at home for at least part of the working week; weekday high street footfall was -17.4% versus 2019, compared with -6.9% on the weekends.
The OOH angle
- Meanwhile, research from OOH agency Talon has found that London saw a quicker return in city centre impressions to pre-pandemic levels, while in Manchester residential areas have remained stronger post pandemic.
- Trendsetting London neighbourhoods such as Hackney, Dalston, Shoreditch and Peckham saw a 28% increase in audience visits pre- to post pandemic.
- Among the ‘convenience-seeking’ audience, however, there was a marked decline in city centre visits between 2020 and 2022: -78% in Manchester and -42% in London, indicating a sustained shift in this audience’s behaviour.
Sourced from Retail Week, Talon
Trends in creator marketing that brands should know
The pandemic-driven push to digital has been well documented and influencers/creators have responded accordingly, but brands haven’t always been so quick to adapt to what those creators are doing.
Why it matters
Good creators have their finger on the pulse and change their approach as they respond to what their followers want. By connecting with relevant creators and bringing them in to inform their strategy, brands are better able to keep up to date in a fast-changing environment.
Takeaways
How to deliver better reputation and reward systems for brands
Marketers and agencies need to get comfortable with the two competing narratives of brand and performance, and reject the binary choice, says Simon Harwood, Head of Strategy at the7stars.
Using the analogy of the peacock and pigeon for brand and performance respectively, Harwood explains in an article for WARC how the peacocking principle is about building trust, reputation and proving a brand’s worth, while the pigeon principle is about providing a great experience that people will remember.
Why it matters
Inflation worries alleviate in rural India
Inflation worries alleviate in rural India
Two out of three rural Indian households are worried about inflation, according to a recent study, but FMCG businesses don’t expect that to stop spending from picking up in the last quarter of the year.
First half slowdown
Last week’s Rural Barometer Report, from research firm Kantar and GroupM’s Dialogue Factory, highlighted a 5% decline in monthly purchases of essential items, ranging from cooking oils to soaps across the first half of the year. Kantar has also noted a trend towards smaller pack sizes in rural areas as people cut back on spending.
Not all doom and gloom
Concerns about inflation and the economy differ across regions: consumers in northern India and West Bengal had lower confidence than those in the South (apart from Karnataka).
The survey of 4,000 villagers aged 18-55 also found that claimed monthly household expenditure had risen by 8% while claimed monthly household income had gone up by 12%, so cushioning the worst effects of inflation.
Festival period optimism
With commodity prices now softening and good monsoons in most of the country boosting incomes, many FMCG firms are anticipating renewed growth in the current quarter, helped further by the annual surge the festival season brings.
Limiting factors
The effects of inflation are such, however, that value growth is likely to be two or three times greater than volume growth. High logistics costs may also affect the efforts of smaller FMCG brands.
Sourced from Mint, Economic Times
SEA’s people-powered media landscape: What brands have to watch out for
The media landscape in Southeast Asia differs from the wider APAC region in that it’s people-powered – a nuance that has many implications for brands, say two UM strategists.
Why it matters
As the empowerment of people through technology drives Southeast Asia’s media landscape, emerging trends like a redefined prime time and the rise of influencers require brands to look at how people navigate platforms in order to minimise the threat of negative information.
Takeaways
To deal with an uncertain present, Brazilians revel in nostalgia
In a year filled with anxiety over inflation and the autumn presidential election, Brazilians have sought refuge in memories of better times in the recent past – a nostalgia trend that brands can tap into.
Why it matters
With purpose being a more and more important way for brands to connect with consumers, it’s worth remembering that being a source of fun and lightheartedness is also a meaningful way to connect.
Takeaways
The next chapter of resale
The next chapter of resale
Circularity is – or should be – a goal of most product businesses from clothes to cars in the near future, but already a handful of brands from retailer John Lewis to fashion brand Balenciaga are investing heavily into re-use schemes that will define the market, if successful.
Why it matters
Re-use, which is far less energy and resource intensive than recycling, is imperative if we are to alleviate the pressures of the climate crisis. But actually making it work profitably is extremely difficult, given it is effectively a massive e-commerce returns operation with an added layer of difficult trust building.
New business models are emerging, and white-label tech is starting to show a neat route to market for these schemes. The challenge will likely be a function of the brand experience and how it delivers with the perception created even with a second-hand product. Re-sale will add a whole new dimension to the discipline of marketing.
A commitment to sustainability
John Lewis, the retailer to the British middle classes whose employee-ownership model has long anchored its wider societal purpose, has announced a new sustainability strategy with investment plans and pledges.
But what’s really interesting about its plans is the final bullet point: a commitment to “Develop more rental, resale and return opportunities, with an ambition to offer more sustainable ownership options for our customers across key areas including fashion, home and technology.”
It says that it will launch “take back” or “buy back” services across all categories by 2025. Across its own-brand products – a key strategic pillar for the company’s future – all products will meet circular design principles in order to last longer and withstand use across multiple owners.
It follows just a few days after the brand’s announcement of its ‘dress for hire’ service, reported here by WARC sibling Retail Week, and which itself is based on the success of a furniture rental service, which functions effectively as a test-drive (and, of course, data capture) feature to help customers decide on a purchase.
Balenciaga and the cold, hard business of resale
Meanwhile, Balenciaga, a major fashion house, has been testing a re-sale programme that allows owners to sell items through its own platform, the Business of Fashion reports.
Unlike many of its luxury counterparts, Balenciaga appears to be borrowing more from do-good outdoorsy brands like Patagonia and Finisterre by hosting the platform – as one might imagine John Lewis doing, too – in partnership with a white-label tech vendor on its own site, thereby retaining ownership over the experience.
This brings several critical advantages, notably controls over pricing and authentication, BOF notes, while cutting down on technological and logistical difficulties.
Many brands are watching and waiting to see how the market develops before moving ahead, even if most observers recognise a massive opportunity quite apart from the sustainability credentials. Brands will hope to win on both fronts.
Sourced from John Lewis, Retail Week, Business of Fashion, WARC, House Beautiful
Digital finance risks can be a brand opportunity
When digital offerings turn investors’ financial dreams into nightmares, brave brands in the financial services sector are needed to protect people in the absence of regulation, say Faraaz Marghoob, Ruth Lim and Felicia Ong of BBH Singapore.
Why it matters
What events like the recent cryptocrash have revealed is the immense influence that financial services brands have on people and their investments. These brands have a responsibility to safeguard their customers’ financial wellbeing by putting their welfare ahead of short-term gain.
Coupons and rewards uptake on the rise: Kroger
Couponing and rewards programmes are seeing unprecedented demand, with US shoppers looking for more affordable prices on essentials such as groceries and fuel as inflation remains stubbornly high, according to Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen.
Why it matters
Kroger, the US grocery chain, is at the front line of consumer behavior changes as the cost of living crunch and digital shopping transform category norms.
Liquid Death and the drivers behind the NoLo trend
Liquid Death and the drivers behind the NoLo trend
Liquid Death is a canned water company that has marketed its way to a $700m valuation at its latest funding round, exemplifying how a clever brand can meet a deeper trend toward no- and low-alcohol (NoLo) beverages.
Why it matters
Across the world, people are drinking less. Whether that’s because of a growing interest in wellness, because more people want to moderate their alcohol intake, or because it isn’t as cool as it once was, low- or no-alcohol brands are having a moment and some are doing it in very interesting ways. And then there’s a water brand marketing like a beer brand, which is even more interesting.
The bigger picture: a world of moderation
Around the world, the NoLo drinks market is booming; according to IWSR figures for 2021 it is worth a total of $10bn, across 10 major international markets – including the UK, US, and Australia.
- Some brands are reacting to new consumer demands. Treasury Wine Estates, owner of Wolf Blass wines, said this week that it would begin investing heavily into no- and low-alcohol wine following internal consumer research showing that as many as 45% of consumers seek lower or no-alcohol options, especially among under-35s, the Australian Financial Review reports.
- Others seek to smooth the transition. Heineken, for instance, which began to see some success in 2019, has enhanced its alcohol-free option by attempting to “mainstream” the category by getting it into pubs on draught to help the product blend into the occasion.
… and then there’s Liquid Death
Despite its hardcore name, the American brand – that now harbours European ambitions – sells water. That’s right: you can have it still or sparkling or you can have it slightly flavoured, but it’s still water even if it “murders your thirst”.
But its whole thing is quite tongue in cheek, involving humour and punk rock/craft beer aesthetics. It’s a combination that has now resulted in a very serious valuation of $700m at its latest funding round, according to Bloomberg.
It is set to make as much as $130m this year, up 188% from 2021 when it made $45m.
Effectively, the company’s insight was to take a water brand, make it look “fun and unhealthy like beer or an energy drink”, in the words of CEO and former agency creative director Mike Cessario, and sell it online where it began as a DTC brand, in stores, and – crucially – at concerts.
In a commoditised category, the company has shown how potent a brand can be, with $3m of merchandise sales last year, from skateboards to hoodies. According to the company, more than 50% of buyers from its DTC site also attach merchandise to the order.
“When you can actually make revenue off the marketing directly, it kind of means there’s no limit to how much you can do,” Cessario told Modern Retail in January.
In 2020, TechCrunch put it uncharitably when it said the joke was on consumers (at this point, the brand had raised a total of $23m), but the story goes to the heart of what a brand is and does in the CPG category. After all, what’s the point of branding if not to build regard, recognition, and, ultimately, charge more than your undifferentiated competitors. It’s a lesson worth noting.
Sourced from Bloomberg, WARC, Australian Financial Review, Modern Retail, The Drinks Business, VICE
There aren't any easy answers - marketing science is complex
There aren't any easy answers - marketing science is complex
True marketing science is a far more complex undertaking than one of the industry’s most widely-talked about books of recent years might suggest, says an associate professor of marketing at Oxford University.
Why it matters
How Brands Grow has been the go-to explainer for more than a decade but the analysis put forward by Professor Byron Sharp in that text and elsewhere is now being assailed on multiple fronts, from its lack of applicability to digital brands to its rejection of the role of new metrics such as attention.
The latest criticism comes from Felipe Thomaz of Oxford University’s Saïd Business School in an interview with Contagious, where he acknowledges “grains of truth in what [Sharp] is saying” but suggests that “he’s selected carefully around existing frameworks and left out important details”. (Sharp, unavailable for comment at the time of writing, would no doubt refute the provocative remark that he is “ignoring about 60 years of published work”.)
The critique
- How Brands Grow is built on Andrew Ehrenberg’s (peer-reviewed) work from the 1960s but, says Thomaz, that was based on certain assumptions – including unchanging brand market shares and undifferentiated brands – that undermine any claims to explain and offer guidance on growth.
- “Growth is a function of perceived differentiation,” he states. “Distinctiveness doesn’t work”.
- The work highlights the advantages of being large, but “cannot address how to grow”.
- It is not an academic text so definitions and word use are not precise, says Thomaz, who adds that the concepts of mental and physical availability do not exist in marketing science; nor is there a clear measurement of availability.
An alternative view
“We think of brands in a branching model,” says Thomaz. Brand is split into two initial components of awareness and image, with each of those branching further in their turn.
Awareness includes recognition and recall: the former is important when in a supermarket aisle, for example, while the latter is crucial in an online environment.
Image branches into aspects of associations the brand has – types, favourability, strength and, importantly, differentiation – with these branching further into product related, emotion related, location related, experiences, symbols etc.
It’s a more nuanced take than that of Sharp, who, says Thomaz, “dismisses the need for differentiation – where it lives inside of brand image – and bundles all of the other moving parts into a single item: mental availability”.
The big idea
Marketers are moving past the oversimplifications of Sharp and beyond just buying reach, says Thomaz. They are managing complex systems and understanding how they can get “abnormal and disproportionate returns” from carefully chosen combinations of channels and creative for any particular campaign.
Sourced from Contagious
Marketing through a supply chain crunch
Supply chain challenges, which emerged during COVID-19 lockdowns, are impacting businesses and their ability to serve customers like never before – and as those same challenges also affect marketing strategies, brands need to adapt, writes Marius Bartsch, Head of Customer Engagement at Digitas UK, in an exclusive article for WARC.
Why it matters
Supply chain challenges have defined 2022 for many brands as they navigate too much inventory or outright shortages. Marketing can play a critical role in managing expectations.
Anxious times: behavioural and commercial studies sketch impact of inflation
Anxious times: behavioural and commercial studies sketch impact of inflation
Studies from across the UK and US reveal grim perceptions of people’s future prospects as the pandemic’s long-term effects continue to weigh on young people, and high levels of inflation hamper optimism.
Why it matters
Inflation is biting across the world – this has precipitated shifts in attitudes, behaviour, and spending. Some of the statistics point to desperation not only among the poorest but signs that a majority are feeling the pinch.
Find all of WARC’s reports and analysis on the economic situation at our hub on WARC Strategy.
Youth in crisis
A study from the Prince’s Trust charity in the UK looks at the ‘Class of Covid’ and finds that not only has the pandemic caused profound harm to young people’s prospects, but that the economic and political turbulence that has followed now weighs on them every day. Based on 2,002 respondents aged 16-25:
- 49% feel anxious about the future on a daily basis
- 51% feel their aspirations for the future are lower as a result of global events since 2020
- 51% agree that economic trouble makes them worry for job security
- 58% worry the cost-of-living crisis will prevent them from reaching their goals
- 35% feel their life is spiralling out of control
But perhaps the most worrying statistic is that over a third (35%) say their salary no longer covers their rent or mortgage.
A deeper set of problems
This chimes with the broader impact of the cost-of-living crisis on society, according to research from the Centre for Social Justice think tank shared at the Conservative Party conference this week.
It reports that some of the lowest income households end up paying a “poverty premium” – think pre-payment gas and electric meters that cost far more than direct debit systems – and that these people are often far more likely than the rest of society to look to gambling so they can make extra money and are slightly more likely to drink alcohol in order to cope.
Across the pond
Meanwhile, in the US, consumer research firm dunnhumby finds that Americans believe food inflation to be almost 10 points higher than it is in reality. Yet, this reflects a deeper issue: that people are living very precariously, even desperately.
- 64% of US consumers in the study would have difficulty covering an unexpected expense of $400 or more (up 4 percentage points since May).
- Elsewhere, hunger is increasing: 18% report not getting enough to eat, while 31% report skipping or reducing meals.
From a commercial lens, dunnhumby’s research shows a slight increase in dollar store use (up two points since May to 19.9%).
Trading down is now mainstream; 83% of respondents say they are looking for cheaper alternatives in at least one category. Top three trade-down categories are packaged food (53%), common household products (52%) and frozen food (42%).
Sourced from Prince’s Trust, dunnhumby, Centre for Social Justice (via Twitter)
Email this content