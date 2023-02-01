For brands, the metaverse is about more than advertising | WARC | The Feed

Metaverse Strategy

The role for brands in the metaverse could go beyond that of advertisers, providing spaces for like-minded people to share their passions, research for The Coca-Cola Company suggests.

Why it matters

The metaverse may not yet have lived up to its hype, but it isn’t going away. Brands need to be thinking now about how it will impact their physical products and how these can be transferred into new channels – to new services, new experiences and, ultimately, to new activations.

Takeaways