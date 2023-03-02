Experimentation and new thinking are the driving force for effective marketing in Asia | WARC | The Feed

Your selections:
Experimentation and new thinking are the driving force for effective marketing in Asia
Brands across Asia changed and adapted their strategies post-pandemic, showing a spirit of experimentation and new thinking in order to remain relevant to consumer behaviour changes, according to a new WARC report.
Insights from the WARC Awards for Asian Strategy 2022, based on an in-depth analysis of the results of the WARC Awards for Asian Strategy 2022, outlines common themes and successful marketing trends.
Takeaways
- Go local or go home. Perceptions of ‘local’ are key to connecting with Asian consumers, especially as deglobalisation and a preference to support local retailers grow across the region. To appeal to local preferences, brands like Rupeek in India and Spotify in The Philippines are translating cultural insight by reframing traditional associations or utilising hyper local touch points.
- Experiment with Gen Z. To connect with Gen Z authentically, this year’s entries showed how brands are experimenting with non-advertising routes as part of their marketing plan; examples include utilising emerging channels and technologies. Closeup used the metaverse and digital bank Maya utilised gamification with bitcoins in their strategies.
- Bring omnichannel thinking into marketing. Brands are embracing omnichannel thinking to create fluid brand experiences across the blurring boundaries of the physical and online world. Examples include Ikea in Taiwan and Cadbury in India.
- Maintain relevance. Brands can stay relevant while creating enduring platforms for sustained growth. McDonald’s and PX Mart demonstrated results across a longer one-to-three-year period, and had building brand equity, awareness and market as the main objectives.
- Sustainability is on the rise. Sustainability is becoming a key priority in the region. Brands should go beyond awareness campaigns, and think about how to trigger action by making issues personable and tangible.
The report includes expert commentary, winning case studies, data analysis and key observations. More information about the WARC Awards for Asian Strategy and winning entries is available here
