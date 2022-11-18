EVs in India: How to be part of the rEVolution | WARC | The Feed

Your selections:
18 November 2022
EVs in India: How to be part of the rEVolution
When it comes to green mobility in India, one creative agency in the country believes the “rEVolution” cannot rely on product development or infrastructure alone – it also needs the right framing.
Why it matters
Despite challenges in the form of nascent battery technology, lack of a charging infrastructure, range anxiety and product safety, electric vehicles offer potentially lucrative opportunities from a financial, skills training, service and traffic management standpoint.
Takeaways
