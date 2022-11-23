Energy-conscious Brits are doing it for themselves | WARC | The Feed
Energy-conscious Brits are doing it for themselves
Three in 10 UK adults now rank using less energy at home among the top three ways to reduce their carbon footprint, while a quarter don’t trust those with authority or expertise to do what’s right when it comes to sustainability.
That’s according to the latest Sustainability Segmentation report from market research company Savanta. The survey of over 5,000 UK adults found that limiting domestic energy consumption is now ahead of things like recycling correctly (29%), reducing food waste (26%) or driving an electric vehicle (17%).
Why it matters
The cost-of-living and energy crisis is reshaping how Britons approach sustainability and climate change. Behavioural change is ultimately being driven less by eco-concerns than the size of the bills consumers are opening: it’s “necessity rather than virtue”, notes Dr Nick Baker, chief research officer at Savanta.
Add in the lack of trust and the UK government’s reluctance to consider a public information campaign explaining the ways people can save energy and it may fall to brands to step into an educator’s role.
Takeaways
- Two-thirds (66%) of respondents have installed energy-saving light bulbs; a third (34%) have installed additional cavity wall/loft insulation; 30% have replaced their white goods and appliances with more energy-efficient models.
- Almost half (46%) would consider installing triple glazing; 44% say the same for solar panels for their homes; more than a third (37%) would consider replacing their gas boiler with an air or ground source heat pump.
- Only one in six (17%) say they have confidence in our ability to find solutions to the biggest problems currently facing the world.
Sourced from Savanta
