Emotion critical to impactful brand interactions
21 June 2022
Emotion Customer experience

Consumers who have a very positive emotional response to interactions with a brand are more likely to trust, forgive, recommend and purchase it more as a result, according to a new study.

How the study worked

  • The XM Institute, a unit of research firm Qualtrics, conducted an online survey featuring a demographically representative sample of 9,055 consumers.
  • Members of its panel rated the level of perceived success, effort and emotion from their recent interactions with companies featured in a set of 22 industries.
  • They also stated how likely they were to recommend, trust, forgive and buy more from these brands as a result of their experiences.

Emotional connection drives purchase likelihood

  • A high emotional rating, indicating a very positive feeling, was correlated with the strongest likelihood to trust, recommend, forgive and buy more from a brand.
  • Eighty-six percent of customers who reported this kind of emotional connection in a brand interaction were likely to purchase more in the future.
  • That figure hit 81% for interactions that were low-effort and frictionless, and 80% for the complete success of an interaction.
  • Consumers who were “delighted” by an interaction were 10.3x more likely to recommend a brand than someone who was “upset”.
  • People registering high emotional scores were also more likely to forgive, trust and recommend brands than people reporting equivalent satisfaction with effortlessness and success.

Companies underperform in emotional terms

  • People who found it “very easy” to interact with a brand were 8.1x more likely to recommend this product.
  • That total hit 6.3x for shoppers who “completely succeeded” in reaching their goal.
  • Shoppers were nearly 5x more likely to trust and buy more from a company following a positive experience when measured against a negative one.
  • More consumers, however, reported that companies performed well in terms of delivering successful and easy interactions than in terms of the emotional component.

Sourced from XM Institute