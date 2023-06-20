Efficiency gains of $20bn possible in programmatic advertising | WARC | The Feed
Efficiency gains of $20bn possible in programmatic advertising
Significant efficiency gains can be made in open web programmatic advertising, according to new research from the ANA which posits a minimum $13bn from “course correcting”, with opportunities for that figure to rise to $20bn.
Why it matters
The global market for open web programmatic advertising is worth around $88bn so the potential savings indicate that as much as one-fifth of advertiser spending here may be wasted.
The association’s First Look report – an initial take on its Programmatic Media Supply Chain Transparency Study* due later this year – highlights long-running issues in the murky world that brings together brands, media agencies and adtech, such as the lack of information and lack of transparency. It quantifies the extent of savings possible: that $13bn figure comes just from eliminating Made for Advertising (MFA) websites featuring clickbait from media buys.
Ultimately, it all comes down to advertisers demanding more from their suppliers and providing more active stewardship of their media investments.
Key findings
- The average campaign ran on 44,000 websites (the “long tail” of the web adds minimal reach but is likely to perform badly in areas such as fraud, viewability, and brand safety).
- Made for Advertising (MFA) websites represented 21% of impressions and 15% of spend.
- Sustainability efforts can be enhanced with productive programmatic media buying (eg MFA sites are 26% higher in carbon emissions than non-MFA inventory)
Recommendations
- Advertisers should have direct data access contracts with all primary supply chain partners.
- Advertisers’ agency partnerships should provide complete access to data and full transparency of websites purchased on media buys (and advertisers need to understand the difference between agent and principal).
- Advertisers should prioritize quality media buys; low cost/“cheap CPM buys” can lead to non-viewable/non-measurable media purchases.
- Accessing log-level data (LLD) from every adtech vendor across an advertiser’s supply chain, and stitching that data together can inform where value is hiding – and where there is no value at all – helping to make better decisions.
- Streamline the number of websites used to reduce the risk of purchasing non-viewable and fraudulent inventory.
- Require that Made for Advertising websites be excluded from a media buy unless they are specifically wanted or needed.
- Prioritize the creation and use of website “inclusion” lists rather than focusing on “exclusion” lists.
- Use only partners where quality metrics – viewability, fraud, and brand safety – are available.
Final thought
“Maybe a media agency group (as opposed to an independent) should break the mould and say, ‘Hey, we are genuinely transparent and here’s how we make our money. What you see is what you get and here’s how you should compare us with our peers’” – Nick Manning, co-founder of Manning Gottlieb Media, writing in The Media Leader.
*Twenty-one member companies participated in the study. The data collection period was September 2022 to January 2023, including $123m in ad spend and 35.5 billion impressions, mostly classic banner and video ads.
Sourced from ANA, The Media Leader
