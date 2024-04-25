Duolingo’s playful mascot boosts TikTok performance | WARC | The Feed

Duolingo, the language learning app, has driven engagement on video-sharing apps by making playful use of “Duo”, its owl mascot and distinctive brand asset.
Why distinctive brand assets matter
Distinctive brand assets, whether that is a logo or mascot, can help a brand stand out when they are deployed effectively. Combining these assets with a clear, consistent and engaging tone of voice can have a multiplicative impact.
Takeaways
- In July 2021, the brand posted a TikTok video where Duo walked around Times Square, reminding passersby to do their lessons.
- Since then, its TikTok strategy has primarily used tongue-in-cheek content that...