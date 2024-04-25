Home The Feed
Your selections:

Duolingo’s playful mascot boosts TikTok performance | WARC | The Feed

The Feed

Read daily effectiveness insights and the latest marketing news, curated by WARC’s editors.

Duolingo’s playful mascot boosts TikTok performance
25 April 2024
Duolingo’s playful mascot boosts TikTok performance
Brand identity & image Brand character Websites, online services, apps

Duolingo, the language learning app, has driven engagement on video-sharing apps by making playful use of “Duo”, its owl mascot and distinctive brand asset.

Why distinctive brand assets matter

Distinctive brand assets, whether that is a logo or mascot, can help a brand stand out when they are deployed effectively. Combining these assets with a clear, consistent and engaging tone of voice can have a multiplicative impact.

Takeaways
  • In July 2021, the brand posted a TikTok video where Duo walked around Times Square, reminding passersby to do their lessons.
  • Since then, its TikTok strategy has primarily used tongue-in-cheek content that...

This content is for subscribers only.

Sign in or book a demo to continue reading WARC’s unbiased, evidence-based insights that save you time and help you make marketing choices that work.

Become a member Sign in