Duolingo’s playful mascot boosts TikTok performance | WARC | The Feed

Duolingo, the language learning app, has driven engagement on video-sharing apps by making playful use of “Duo”, its owl mascot and distinctive brand asset.

Why distinctive brand assets matter

Distinctive brand assets, whether that is a logo or mascot, can help a brand stand out when they are deployed effectively. Combining these assets with a clear, consistent and engaging tone of voice can have a multiplicative impact.

Takeaways