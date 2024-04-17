Dove’s formula for purposeful creator tie-ups | WARC | The Feed

Influencers, Creators, KOLs Collaboration & co-creation Toiletries & cosmetics (general)

Dove, the beauty brand owned by Unilever, is using a culture of feedback to build deeper relationships with its influencer community and further drive its brand purpose strategy.

Why impactful creator engagement matters

Working with influencers can enable brands to reach large audiences and drive awareness. Taking these relationships a step further, however, can have the effect of driving authenticity and engagement around a brand’s purpose, too. Achieving that goal rests on finding the right influencers and co-creating campaigns.

Takeaways

Firdaous El Honsali, Dove’s VP of external communications and sustainability, and beauty and wellbeing PR, influencer marketing lead at Unilever,...