Dishwasher ads point to new opportunities | WARC | The Feed

Dishwasher ads point to new opportunities
Demand for dishwashers doubled in India during the pandemic, from a low base, and while demand has now slowed to pre-Covid levels, more manufacturers are starting to advertise as they expect steady growth over the next few years.
Why it matters
A new segment in the home appliance market spells opportunity for agencies, but more important in the long term than the emergence of a dishwasher advertising category will likely be the ongoing sale of associated consumables – a new FMCG category of dishwasher powders, tablets and rinses.
Context
Dishwasher penetration remains low and is limited to several major cities. From 50-60,000 units a year pre-Covid, the market jumped to around 150,000 a year during the pandemic, before falling back. One report estimates the market will grow at a CAGR of 9.25% to 2026.
Takeaways
- Any advertising will need to include a large element of consumer education as to the potential benefits of the product while dispelling myths that have accumulated.
- Framing will likely be necessary since dishwashers are currently seen as a luxury item, and in some homes the price of a dishwasher will be compared to the salary of domestic help (their absence during the pandemic was partly responsible for sales increasing).
- A barrier for many households is where to place the product, with kitchens too small to accommodate such an item. “Dishwasher sales will go up by 10 times the day it becomes a part of the kitchen,” Anand Ramanathan of Deloitte India told afaqs!
- Market leader Bosch is focusing its advertising efforts online and on OTT rather than television.
