Online video planning & buying TV & Connected TV planning & buying Asia (general region)

Connected TV’s (CTV) share of online video impressions has reached 40%, quadrupling since 2016 (when it was recorded at 8%) and more than doubling since 2017 (17%), according to the latest data from TV advertising platform Innovid.

Why it matters

Mobile devices still attract the majority of online video impressions, at 43%. However, their share has been static since 2016, unlike that of connected TV, which has increased steadily to reach 40% in 2020.