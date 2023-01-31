Creative Impact: New track to run at Cannes Lions 2023 | WARC | The Feed
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
Creative Impact: New track to run at Cannes Lions 2023
WARC and LIONS have launched a Creative Impact stream to drive the effectiveness conversation at Cannes Lions 2023, with a program of content to run at the festival.
The significant focus on effectiveness at this year’s Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity (Monday 19 - Friday 23 June 2023) reflects the extreme pressure on marketing budgets in the current economic climate, and the urgent need to prove the role creativity can play in supercharging sustainable commercial growth. You can find the full release here.
Creative Impact will uncover what it takes to build, protect and grow a business through creativity in 2023.
- It will ask what creative effectiveness means in the current media and economic environment, and what types of creative thinking will make the biggest impact.
- It will also cover how to make a proven and compelling case for investment in creative marketing to the C-suite of an organisation.
The Creative Impact content stream will be a core part of the delegate experience, alongside other festival programming. It will feature workshops and accelerators, ensuring delegates come back equipped with tools and insights they can plug directly into their own organisations and marketing plans.
Get involved
Anyone who would like to submit content ideas to be considered for the Creative Impact content stream, as well as any other part of the Festival or LIONS content schedule, can do so all year round. Details about how to do this can be found here.
Attendees of Cannes Lions 2023 will be able to attend the Creative Impact content stream as part of their delegate pass. This year also sees the launch of the Creative Brand Marketer pass. Exclusively for advertisers, the pass is designed to help brand marketers learn how to unlock creativity with learning opportunities, insights and exclusive networking invites. Find out more about pass options here.
Email this content