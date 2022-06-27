Home The Feed
Cracking the code of creative effectiveness
27 June 2022
Creativity & effectiveness

The ANA, WARC, and LIONS have announced a unique long-term research partnership to create a global framework that guides and supports brands in ‘Cracking the Code of Creative Effectiveness’

Why it matters

The initial goal of this project is to address both the culture of effectiveness within organizations as well as the elements of campaign effectiveness. Other fundamentals of effectiveness, aligned with the ANA Global Growth agenda’s Brand, Creativity & Media pillar, will be incorporated into the creation of the roadmap and foundation for the practice.

What’s happening

  • Over the course of the next twelve months, this partnership will work together, using insights from the ANA, WARC & LIONS, and leveraging work from award-winning marketers, to create a framework that CMOs and brands can follow to establish a culture of both effectiveness and creative excellence leading to long term success for their businesses. 

  • As part of the partnership, the ANA and WARC will conduct an extensive worldwide qualitative study among CMOs to identify the elements of a culture of effectiveness and jumpstart the industry in moving towards more effective marketing. The study will build on the existing Creative Effectiveness Ladder, developed by WARC and LIONS, a framework to understand how to utilize creativity to drive specific marketing outcomes.

  • To kick-start the project, on-stage interviews were conducted at last week’s Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. Further insights will be presented at the ANA Masters of Marketing conference 25-28 October 2022.

Key quote

“The aim of this partnership is to drive a culture of effectiveness in our industry. WARC’s vast knowledge base, proprietary data and extensive experience in marketing effectiveness, combined with the ANA’s work with their Global CMO Growth Council in partnership with LIONS, will help accelerate the practice of effectiveness” – Paul Coxhill, CEO of WARC.

For further information or for any CMOs wanting to get involved, please go to www.warc.com/ana. 