Customer loyalty schemes Supermarkets & grocery stores Pricing strategy

Couponing and rewards programmes are seeing unprecedented demand, with US shoppers looking for more affordable prices on essentials such as groceries and fuel as inflation remains stubbornly high, according to Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen.

Why it matters

Kroger, the US grocery chain, is at the front line of consumer behavior changes as the cost of living crunch and digital shopping transform category norms.