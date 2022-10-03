Money & finance Christmas & festivals Retail industry (general)

At a time when life is increasingly challenging for all consumers and spending on anything other than essentials for everyday living is under threat, brands need to be cautious about their marketing at what is often the busiest time of year for sales: the holiday season.

The key lies in striking the right balance between both, following the lessons from past downturns while at the same time putting in place a broader action plan, explains Sam Chapman, Senior Strategist at House 337, writing exclusively for WARC.

Why it matters