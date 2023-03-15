Cost-of-living crisis hits Ramadan | WARC | The Feed
Cost-of-living crisis hits Ramadan
Almost half of British Muslims say the cost-of-living crisis has already impacted their Ramadan/Eid preparations, with spending and shopping patterns changing as a result.
That’s according to a nationally representative survey of 236 UK Muslims undertaken at the start of this month by ad-targeting business Nano Interactive.
Why it matters
Ramadan and Eid are important moments for nearly four million people across the UK, and brands that put an effort into understanding this audience give themselves the best opportunity to prosper. They’ll need to be smart and sensitive to budget restrictions in their advertising this year to engage audiences, with consumer sentiment evaluation a crucial element of campaigns.
Key findings
- 41% say they’re less likely to eat out for Iftar, the evening meal that signifies the end of the daily fast.
- 42% expect to spend less than £30 per person on Eid gifts; 61% say this is much less than the amount they spent last year.
- 34% have chosen to save on groceries this year to combat rising living costs.
- Over 40% turn to budget-friendly grocery stores such as Lidl (44%) or Aldi (46%) when preparing for Ramadan and Eid.
- 24% say they’re open to trying new brands and products when buying Ramadan/Eid groceries.
- 31% say they spend time looking for the best deals before purchasing in order to get the best value for money.
Key quote
“By combining data points about the content people are reading and using an extra layer of evaluation around intent and context, brands and advertisers can make sure they’re delivering effective ads that reach the right audience, with the right message at the right time” – Artiom Enkov, Head of Insights & Analytics at Nano Interactive.
Sourced from Nano Interactive
