Consumers prefer online to in-store for product discovery | WARC | The Feed

Consumers prefer discovering new products online than in-store, according to data from customer experience company Bazaarvoice.

Why it matters

As e-commerce has grown rapidly, in-store retail has been challenged and may need to have a purpose beyond shopping in order to connect with customers. Using the physical space for social content and experiences could be one successful strategy, particularly as consumers currently find browsing and discovering more enjoyable when online.

Takeaways