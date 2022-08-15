Home The Feed
Consumers have the answer to rising prices ... and brands won’t like it
15 August 2022

Consumer sentiment Marketing in a recession United Kingdom

Consumers struggling to make ends meet take an uncomplicated view of what brands need to do to tackle price rises: cut marketing spend, cut executive pay, cut profits.

That’s according to consumer insights platform Zappi , which surveyed 1,500 adults in the UK as part of a wider global study. 

Key findings

  • Two thirds (67%) of consumers expect brands to cut C-suite pay to keep prices down.

  • Three quarters (75%) want brands to take accountability for soaring prices amidst the cost of living crisis by reducing their profits

  • More than four in five (85%) believe brands should also cut down on marketing spend.

Why it matters

Consumer sentiment chimes with a recent UK government proposal to reward businesses for cutting adspend as a way to minimise price increases. While marketing theory and the marketing industry at large can see the holes in such a scheme, that doesn’t mean it won’t happen – and if it does, it potentially sets up consumers against those brands which continue to advertise. 

Throw in money-saving expert Martin Lewis’s warnings of civil unrest in reaction to rising energy prices and it’s not a huge step (with the caveat that the views highlighted in Zappi’s research were prompted) to think that everyday brands could be caught up in a serious backlash against impossible costs of living this winter. Marketers need to be gaming the worst-possible scenarios.

