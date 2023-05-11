Consumers divided on how brands should approach purpose | WARC | The Feed

Brand purpose Environmental & social issues Strategy

Consumers have contradictory preferences on how they want brands to take a stance on issues, with four specific tensions that will drive future change, according to an Ipsos study.

What The Future: Purpose report drew on responses from over 1000 American adults (aged 21 or older) in February. Sixty percent of respondents want brands to stay impartial, while 40% expect brands to get involved with the issues affecting society today.

Why it matters