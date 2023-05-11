Your selections:
Consumers divided on how brands should approach purpose | WARC | The Feed
11 May 2023
Consumers divided on how brands should approach purpose
Brand purpose Environmental & social issues Strategy
Consumers have contradictory preferences on how they want brands to take a stance on issues, with four specific tensions that will drive future change, according to an Ipsos study.
What The Future: Purpose report drew on responses from over 1000 American adults (aged 21 or older) in February. Sixty percent of respondents want brands to stay impartial, while 40% expect brands to get involved with the issues affecting society today.
Why it matters
