Consumers care about social justice, but have crisis fatigue | WARC | The Feed
13 April 2023
Consumers care about social justice, but have crisis fatigue
Environmental & social issues United States Strategy
Americans are still concerned about social injustice, but are also suffering from a degree of fatigue in response to an extended, multifaceted period of crisis.
Why it matters
Consumers on an individual level are tired after going through several crises in recent years, but they still want tangible action to be taken at the institutional and corporate level. Brands that address consumers’ current concerns can position themselves for success in the long-term.
Takeaways
