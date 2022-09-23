Home The Feed
Consumer confidence spirals downwards
23 September 2022
UK consumer confidence hits a(nother) new low today but the picture is similar across Europe and the US where the spending habits of a majority of consumers are being reconsidered in the light of rising prices. 

Key figures

  • GfK’s UK Consumer Confidence Index fell to -49 in September; the index has reached new lows in four of the last five months.

  • Future-facing indicators are particularly bleak: confidence in personal finances in the coming year is down nine points to -40 while confidence in the economy in the next 12 months is down eight to -68.

  • A separate study from First Insight found that, on average, 82% of consumers in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, and the US have less confidence to spend ahead of the holiday season.

  • On average, 68% of consumers are most impacted by rising food prices, most notably in Germany at 78% with the UK and Spain closely following.

  • German consumers report the most significant inflation-induced change in their shopping habits and say they are shopping more for deals and staying within a budget.

  • The threat of recession concerns at least 92% of consumers in every country and two thirds, on average, believe that a recession is already underway. 

  • Almost one-third of consumers overall acknowledge that they are saving less because of high prices, and 17% report that they are tapping into savings to cope with the cost of living crisis.

Why it matters

Falling consumer confidence and belt-tightening ahead of the crucial holiday season means brands and retailers may need to re-examine their pricing and promotional strategies. 

Key quote 

“Consumers are buckling under the pressure of the UK’s growing cost-of-living crisis driven by rapidly rising food prices, domestic fuel bills and mortgage payments. They are asking themselves when and how the situation will improve” – Joe Staton, Client Strategy Director, GfK. 

Sourced from GfK, First Insight