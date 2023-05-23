Your selections:
CMOs worry about AI-generated brand spoofs | WARC | The Feed
CMOs worry about AI-generated brand spoofs
Brand partnerships Artificial Intelligence (AI) Strategy
The rapid advance of AI has three-quarters of CMOs concerned about the potential impact of fake brand partnerships, but a similar proportion are excited about the possibilities of the tech.
That’s according to research commissioned by brand management platform Frontify, which polled 250 UK CMOs several weeks ago.
Why it matters
AI presents both an opportunity and a threat for brands and is changing the focus of senior marketers: 93% of CMOs say that as use of AI grows, protecting their brand has become even more important to their job role.
Takeaways
- Two-thirds (67%) of CMOs believe emerging tools such as ChatGPT and Midjourney will become an established marketing tool.
- Over three-quarters (77%) of CMOs argue that finding the right balance between protecting your brand and not stifling creativity is key.
- Nearly 40% of CMOs would use an unsolicited user-generated brand partnership to tap into social discussions and engage with the new audiences this may have reached.
- One in ten (10%) say they would consider using the unsolicited creative in their own campaigns.
- The majority (77%) of CMOs are excited about the rising use of AI in branding, with 62% planning to invest in AI for their marketing programme this year.
Sourced from Frontify
