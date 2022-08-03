You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
China’s tech crackdown has benefits for emerging brands
Behind the headlines about the Chinese government tightening restrictions on the country’s tech brands, investment – and marketing spend – is shifting towards consumer brands.
What’s happening
Tech and education companies have been high fliers in recent years but with recent government crackdowns they’re suddenly looking less attractive for investors. In the first half of the year, for example, total video gaming revenue and gamer numbers fell for the first time since data collection started in 2008 – a consequence of far fewer new games being licensed by a government which has also instituted play-time limits.
Venture capitalists and private equity firms are now turning their attention to consumer brands, China Skinny notes. “The grocery/food & beverage category is particularly hot right now,” the agency adds, with the tea category alone receiving ¥5.3bn ($820m) investment in the first half of the year.
What it means
The beneficiaries are emerging brands, many of which are effectively operating like tech start-ups with a focus on acquiring customers and growing revenue ahead of worrying about profits.
China Skinny contrasts the 15-25% of revenue that foreign brands typically spend on marketing in China, with the 65% or more that many cash-rich emerging brands are spending. Much of that money is going on KOLs, KOCs and livestreaming. Beverage brand Genki Forest, for example, posts a third more content on social media than Coca-Cola.
Brands are having to work harder than ever to stand out, but get it right and the rewards come quickly. During last year’s 618 e-commerce festival, 459 brands that were the top-sellers in their particular segments were less than three years old.
Sourced from China Skinny, South China Morning Post, Caixin Global
Global TV media costs surge almost a third post-pandemic
Global TV media costs surge almost a third post-pandemic
Media inflation is driving up the cost of advertising across channels, with TV most affected, according to an analysis by WARC Media.
TV costs are rising fast
The latest Global Ad Trends* report, The rising cost of incremental reach, finds that, globally, TV CPMs (cost per thousand) have increased 31.2% since 2019 – the steepest incline in more than two decades – and are up 9.9% year-on-year in 2022.
The trend is especially pronounced in the US, where TV CPMs are forecast to reach $73.14 in 2022, an increase of 40.0% on pre-COVID costs.
For some categories the impact is heightened. According to WARC Media data, advertisers in the food category spent on average 79.8% of their budgets on TV in 2019, and in the automotive category, 67.7%. If they were to have maintained that same level of investment, by 2021 the volume of impressions would have decreased by 18 percentage points.
Digital media costs are increasing too
This twin trend of declining linear television viewership and rising TV media costs is encouraging advertisers to look elsewhere for incremental reach, but price pressure is being felt across the online media landscape.
Paid social CPMs increased by 33% between 2019 and 2021 (source: Skai) and the growing popularity of retail media formats is pushing up the cost of advertising on platforms like Amazon.
Channels such as broadcaster video on-demand (BVOD) provide an alternative source of incremental reach. However, over-the-top (OTT or streamed video) ad costs are rising too: inflation in advanced TV formats in the US is forecast to reach 9.9% in 2022, as per World Federation of Advertisers (WFA) figures.
Relative bargains can still be found in channels like radio
The pursuit of incremental reach has generally focused on digital audio-visual channels, as they offer a more straightforward transition from television. In comparison, offline channels are often under-utilised, despite not having witnessed the same levels of price inflation since 2019.
In Australia, the cost of radio media in 2022 remains 1.1% below pre-pandemic levels, while prices in the US are largely unchanged three years on.
A similar picture emerges in out-of-home (OOH), incorporating both static and digital panels: in the UK, outdoor ad prices are 3.1% lower than before COVID-19, while, in the US, OOH remains 5.8% cheaper than it was in 2019.
Key quote
“As the global economy teeters on the brink of an inflationary recession, media costs may experience further volatility. Nonetheless, non-video channels are worth consideration if they are right for the audience” – Alex Brownsell, Head of Content, WARC Media.
*Global Ad Trends is a bi-monthly report which draws on WARC’s dataset of advertising and media intelligence to take a holistic view on current industry developments. A complimentary sample report of WARC Global Ad Trends: The rising cost of incremental reach is available here.
Sourced from WARC Media
Starbucks' cold beverage boom led by Gen Z
Starbucks' cold beverage boom led by Gen Z
Starbucks, the coffee house chain, has seen demand for cold beverages surge, with members of Gen Z driving this trend as they personalise their drinks then share images on social media.
The background
- Cold drinks accounted for approximately 75% of total beverage sales in Starbucks’ US company-operated stores in its last trading quarter.
- Howard Schultz, the firm’s CEO, said the “modifiers” for these drinks – like syrups, purée and fruit pieces – yield a “virtually unlimited range of taste, flavor and colour profiles”.
- This means the brand can serve many “different need-states while creating opportunities for customers' self-expression”, he told investors on an earnings call.
The Gen Z connection
- Cold beverages are very much “a Gen Z product”, Schultz reported. “That is a key customer cohort for Starbucks.”
- Iced Shaken Espresso, launched last year, has been “wildly” popular with members of this cohort, according to Schultz, and has witnessed sales double over the to date.
- This offering has effectively created “new customer occasions” around midday and the afternoon, helping drive traffic for the brand.
The role of social media
- Personalising cold drinks is not only popular with Gen Z, but members of this demographic often post images of their favourite brew on digital platforms, too.
- “The modifiers are raising the ticket [price], and the modifiers produce colour and excitement to the Gen Z audience and they immediately put it on social media,” Schultz said.
- The impact of this trend is significant: “We have never been, in our history, more relevant than we are today to Gen Z,” he said. “And to me, that cohort is so powerful and the attachment rate that we have with them and the loyalty is just building.”
Sourced from Seeking Alpha
Insights from the 2022 Cannes Lions Creative Effectiveness winners
Insights from the 2022 Cannes Lions Creative Effectiveness winners
Consumer participation, a step-change in brand purpose, tech partnerships and agile solutions for new media habits lead to commercial success, according to a new report from WARC.
Insights from the 2022 Cannes Creative Effectiveness Lions winners identifies trends and themes common to the award-winning campaigns of this year’s Cannes Creative Effectiveness Lions, which celebrate the measurable impact of creativity. The findings are critical to understanding how marketers are driving business performance.
Four key themes
- Tapping into fans supercharges creative ideas
Fan-first approaches can drive engagement with specific fandoms while being the starting point of mass-reach campaigns. Cheetos, Michelob and McDonald’s explored the potential of engaging fans, which is reflected in an increase in ‘participation’ as a creative strategy this year.
- Ecosystems for change are brands’ new growth engine
As the discourse around purpose evolves, there is a new focus on long-term platforms able to deliver business growth while tackling systemic issues. Renault and Three created ecosystems to show their products in action, and Michelob transformed its supply chain to help farmers transition to organic.
- TV returns to fuel visually arresting creative
With lockdowns leading to shifts in media consumption, TV became a trusted companion for at-home audiences. Data shows TV was the lead media for 47% of the shortlist, and winners used it for powerful visual executions.
- Brands explore AI-driven creativity
Be it to repair fractions in society or for entertainment reasons, winners experimented with creative AI applications. For Michelob and the Canadian Down Syndrome Society, partnering with a tech giant was key to the success of the initiative. Reflecting this trend, partnerships rose in popularity this year: 40% of shortlisted campaigns used partnerships, up from just 1% last year.
Key quote
“Marketing as a discipline is living an existential crisis: it’s losing its credibility, its gravitas, its stature. CEOs and CFOs are perceiving marketing to be fluffy; they have very little confidence in their marketing teams being able to drive business growth.
“With some companies even disposing of CMO roles, the marketing function is getting fragmented. This is why it’s important to focus on creative effectiveness: proving marketing’s impact and ROI for businesses will bring it back to the C-suite table and give it the gravitas and stature that it deserves” – Jury president Raja Rajamannar, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Mastercard.
A sample of the report can be downloaded here. The full report is available to WARC Creative and WARC Strategy subscribers.
Tune in for a WARC Cannes Creative Effectiveness podcast, to be released at the end of August, featuring the strategists behind two of the winning entries.
Brands need to up their game on trust amid consumer angst
Brands need to up their game on trust amid consumer angst
Poor customer experience, sky-high prices and mismanaged expectations have been a hallmark of the northern summer in categories ranging from utilities to travel, impacting on brand perception and brand trust as the economic outlook worsens.
Energy companies see record profits
As energy companies invest their record profits from high prices in share buybacks and shareholder dividends, accusations of profiteering are increasing. Profits at British oil giant BP have tripled to $8.5bn, thanks to strong refinery profits and high energy prices. Shell and Centrica have also announced record windfalls.
Meanwhile, in the real world…
- The National Institute of Economic and Social Research said in its most recent report that about seven million British families would be living “paycheck to paycheck”, while for 1.2 million people, energy bills would exceed disposable incomes by next year.
- More than 8m households – one in three in the UK – will fall into fuel poverty after October’s price cap rise, according to National Energy Action.
Why it matters
Mistrust is on the rise, especially if consumers perceive companies as prioritising profits over people. A growing sense of anxiety could see a tinderbox of angst in coming months. Consumers generally expect brands to act in line with their values; trust will decline if brands don’t respond accordingly. Brands need to handle this sentiment delicately, or risk turning off their customers for good.
What it means for brands
All brands are operating in a climate of growing consumer mistrust. This impacts how marketers should think about customer engagement.
- Carefully consider public statements with sensitivity in mind. A case in point of what not to say: Shell’s chief executive, Ben van Beurden, said the company could not “perform miracles” to bring oil and gas prices down, adding: “It is what it is.”
- Focus on actions and transparency, not just words, to maintain consumer trust.
- Build marketing and communications plans based on various scenarios to ensure the brand is not caught off guard in a fast changing situation.
Source: The Times, Guardian, BBC
Gambling front-of-shirt sponsorships rise ahead of potential ban
Gambling front-of-shirt sponsorships rise ahead of potential ban
With reports that Premier League football clubs will vote on voluntarily banning betting firms from team’s front of shirts, new research reveals this type of sponsorship is back on the rise following a huge fall last year.
Why it matters
Gambling’s share of sponsorships nearly halved from 2019 to 2021, but the sector has staged a mini-comeback this year following deals in rugby and cricket.
“[That] will surprise many as publicity on gambling sponsorship centres on football,” says Alex Burmaster, head of research and analysis at sponsorship intelligence firm caytoo which conducts the annual study. “The big questions are: will the Premier League voluntary ban happen and, if so, will other divisions or sports such as rugby and cricket follow suit?”
The state of play
- Gambling saw the joint third-highest rise in the number of front of shirt (FoS) sponsors in the last year across the 226 professional football, cricket and rugby teams in England. It now accounts for 9.2% of sponsors, jumping back into second place behind Automotive (10.5%) and ahead of Retail (8.8%).
- The Manufacturing/Engineering sector has seen the biggest increase in FoS sponsorships from 4.9% to 7.5%. It’s now the fourth most prevalent sponsor, overtaking stalwart sectors such as IT, Construction and Travel & Tourism. Retail (7.1% to 8.8%) is the next fastest-growing sector.
- Financial Services – the second most dominant sector in 2021 – has seen the biggest drop (down from 8.4% to 6.1%) and is now ranked fifth. The next biggest faller is Alcohol, down from 3.1% to 1.3% – just one quarter of the share it held three years ago.
- In terms of individual sports, Gambling is football’s most prevalent FoS sponsor (15.4% share), while cricket’s is Automotive (17.7%) and rugby’s is Manufacturing/Engineering and Retail (both 13.3%).
Sourced from caytoo
Ad trust is low but news media are worse
Ad trust is low but news media are worse
Just 13% of Americans place a great deal of trust in advertising, but that’s still more than the news media in which they may encounter such content, research from Brand Keys shows.
Even allowing for the depredations of the Trump years, the brand researcher notes that “media brand trust took a nosedive” in its most recent tracking study, which surveyed 6,850 US adults in July. Trust in news media stood at just 10%, although within that radio (14%) and newspapers (11%) fared better than the sector average, MediaPost reports.
Why it matters
In general, it doesn’t bode well that people don’t much trust regular information channels, but when the cost of living is rising precipitously, the lack of trust shown in sectors that are in the front line of the crisis – government, financial and energy – signals difficult times ahead. Marketers need to find ways to build trust and, crucially, to deliver on expectations.
Takeaways
- Four in ten Americans trust technology brands “a great deal”, followed by entertainment (39%), telecommunications (38%) and luxury goods (36%).
- Around a third place a lot of trust in pharma (35%), healthcare (34%), shipping (32%), apparel (31%) and beauty brands (30%).
- Things start to tail off with food and beverage (29%), auto (28%), retail (26%), travel (22%) and sports brands (20%).
- Finally, the least trusted are financial (16%), energy (15%), advertising (13%), government (11%), news media (10%) and social media brands (8%)
Key quote
“Consumers [are] three times more likely to trust their shampoo brand than news media” – Brand Keys.
Sourced from Mediapost
Colgate-Palmolive's strategy in response to 'unprecedented' inflation
Colgate-Palmolive's strategy in response to 'unprecedented' inflation
Colgate-Palmolive, the consumer packaged goods (CPG) manufacturer, is leaning on advertising, analytics and a balanced portfolio as it responds to the “unprecedented” inflationary environment.
The background
- Noel Wallace, CEO of Colgate-Palmolive, told investors on an earnings call that current levels of inflation represent an “unprecedented environment” for the CPG sector.
- The firm’s price rises in response will be tailored to categories and competitive structures in different markets, but Wallace anticipated that increases were likely across the globe.
Advertising has a key role
- In terms of advertising, Colgate plans to match last year’s expenditure for the remainder of the year, with an emphasis on moving funds to working media from non-working media.
- “We’re spending a lot more time thinking about our digital advertising and the return on investment,” Wallace added. “We feel pretty good about where we are from an advertising standpoint and intend to continue to invest to build our brands.”
- For Colgate, strong profit margins are vital, as they will allow it to continue supporting advertising expenditure and so, in turn, build sustainable growth.
- “We will continue to be focused on getting pricing into the P&L as that allows us to maintain the advertising support to drive the top line and make sure we get our innovation well-seated in the marketplace,” Wallace said.
Building a balanced portfolio
- One strategy Colgate-Palmolive has developed based on previous inflationary periods is to ensure its portfolio has a balanced slate of options for consumers.
- “We compete across multiple price points – in some countries, five to six different price points in a specific category,” Wallace said. “That allows us to be very thoughtful on where we take pricing and when we take pricing.”
- The ability to “flex” its portfolio in this way “buffers us a bit … against any trade down that we see in the marketplace,” Wallace continued.
Analytics informs strategy
- Analytics has a valuable role in guiding Colgate’s approach in a rapidly-changing environment where financial variables are in a state of flux.
- “A lot of the analytics that we have in place … now allow us to see where consumers are trading in and out of, to ensure that we’re adjusting our strategies accordingly,” Wallace said.
- Equally, the firm’s learnings from past times of high inflation have given it the chance to “think very carefully about how we want to adjust to this moving forward”.
Promotions are lagging
- While it might be assumed that promotions have a more important role as the cost of living rises, Wallace argued supporting price increases is currently more common industry-wide.
- “My instinct is you’re not going to see a lot of people chasing volume by discounting price,” he added.
Sourced from AlphaStreet
FMCG companies eye India’s growing pet market
Pandemic lockdowns accelerated an existing trend in India towards increased pet ownership; FMCG brands and others are taking note.
Why it matters
India is one of the fastest-growing pet care markets in the world, according to the managing director of Mars Petcare India, who cites a combination of factors, including rising incomes, smaller families, and changing attitudes toward pets – as well as the effects of lockdowns. Marketers will need to understand how owners feel about their pets and adapt their messaging accordingly.
Background
- There are now an estimated 30 million pets in the country and the number is growing at 11% a year, while the market for pet food alone is forecast to more than double to Rs 10,000 crore by 2025.
- Just last week, Nestle India, the F&B giant, acquired the pet foods business of its fellow subsidiary Purina Petcare India, launched five years ago as a separate entity, giving it direct access to the pet market.
- Health & beauty FMCG Emami is investing in a startup, Cannis Lupus Services India, offering Ayurvedic remedies for pets under the brand Fur Ball Story.
- Mars Petcare, whose brands include Pedigree, Whiskas and IAMS, is expanding its Hyderabad pet food factory to meet rising domestic demand and to export to other Asian markets.
- It’s not just FMCG companies that see an opportunity: last year, packaging firm Cosmo Films launched into the pet care business with its ZIGLY brand.
Sourced from Economic Times, Mint
Nike's secret brand weapon: supply chain transformation
Nike’s secret brand weapon: supply chain transformation
As other brands struggle to navigate product availability issues, Nike is pushing forward as investments in its supply chain resiliency and digital ecosystem start to pay off for the brand.
Why it matters
The challenge of the pandemic, including the temporary closure of factories in Vietnam, forced Nike to accelerate its digital transformation plans. The brand’s direct-to-consumer model is increasingly central to the company’s strategy as it builds out an omnichannel retail ecosystem. Smart supply chain management is a crucial part of its brand growth.
The operating model as competitive advantage
Nike’s direct-to-consumer business is worth around US$10 billion a year. D2C is now responsible for 24% of the company’s revenue, more than double the pre-pandemic level.
Like many brands during the pandemic, Nike found itself trying to accommodate booming demand at a time when global supply chains were creaking at the seams. While Nike wasn’t entirely insulated from these issues, the company’s investments in its own supply chains – especially in inventory management – have allowed the brand to weather the storm and drive growth despite challenging conditions.
“As we accelerate our consumer-led digital transformation, we are developing and refining new capabilities that are transforming our operating model, quickly becoming a competitive advantage for Nike,” said Matt Friend, Nike’s Chief Financial Officer, during its 2022 Q1 earnings call.
“This will give us real-time visibility to inventory across our network, plus dynamic transactional capabilities to optimize consumer demand and inventory productivity,” Friend said in a Q2 earnings call in June.
Nike’s ‘Consumer Direct Acceleration’ plan
- Create e-commerce platforms such as websites, apps, and Nike-owned stores to sell directly to customers.
- Use data from direct-to-consumer platforms to inform supply-chain and logistics decisions, based on real-time analysis and demand tracking.
- Develop more precise inventory management including the use of RFIDs in hundreds of millions of Nike products
- Install 1000 robots to hasten deliveries from distribution centers
- Use machine learning and artificial intelligence tools to predict consumer trends and buying behaviors
Source: CFO Brew, CIPS, Supply Chain, Nike
P&G's response to rising inflation
P&G’s response to rising inflation
Procter & Gamble, the consumer packaged goods manufacturer, is focusing on brand superiority and smart portfolio management as it responds to the challenge of inflation.
Pricing helps drive growth
- P&G’s organic sales rose by 7% in its last quarter of trading, the company reported on an earnings call.
- Pricing contributed eight points to growth while volumes dipped by one point, largely due to its reduced operations in Russia.
- Looking ahead, the company expects value growth of approximately 3% to 4%, primarily driven by price increases.
P&G’s view on consumption habits
- P&G operates in daily-use categories that shoppers do not “deselect in difficult times,” Andre Schulten, its chief financial officer, said.
- However, he noted, the cost of living increase means that shoppers will undoubtedly look more closely “at their inventories and draw that down over a period of time”.
- While price sensitivity has been “more favorable than historical norms to date”, P&G anticipates it will “return to historical elasticities going forward”.
- Buying levels in many of P&G’s verticals also surged in the COVID-19 pandemic, and a portion of that consumption is also likely to “return to more normal levels”, Schulten said.
- The ultimate goal, however, is still to “drive the household penetration opportunities which we have”, he added.
The role of superiority
- Jon Moeller, P&G’s CEO, said the company would look to superior value across “innovation, supply chains and brand equity” for each price tier it competes in.
- Defining value beyond price alone – for instance, through superior product performance and eco-friendly goods – can help P&G avoid being drawn into a race to the bottom.
- “As consumers face increased pressure on nearly every aspect of their household budgets, we invest to deliver truly superior value in combination of price and product performance to earn their loyalty every day,” Moeller said.
Portfolio management is key
- Over the last few years, P&G has deliberately built out a portfolio that covers multiple value tiers, Schulten told investors.
- Looking at diapers (or nappies), for instance, its Pampers Pure line commands $0.38 per diaper, versus a figure of $0.35 for Swaddlers, $0.30 for Baby Dry and $0.20 for Luvs.
- “And this exists across, really, all brands. And we’ve been very intentional in building our presence in these different value tiers in the market, so we can serve consumers with different preferences between performance and price,” Schulten said.
- In all of P&G’s categories, Schulten further explained, it has been attempting to create the “right price points” at the everyday level, but also across channels.
- At the same time, it has been pushing distribution across particular channels – for instance, looking at hard discounters and dollar stores for value-driven shoppers.
- Promotions are running at around 27% of merchandise on a volume basis, compared with a figure topping 30% before the COVID pandemic.
Some categories may need greater promotional activity, “but our intention to win is via innovation, via clarity of value offer, via our superiority, not via price promotion”, Schulten said.
Final thought
“There will be some bumps along the road, and you’ll have to be careful how much you read into any one-week or four-week period. But we’ve got our eyes focused on a longer time period than that, and we’ll be managing accordingly” – Jon Moeller, CEO, Procter & Gamble.
Sourced from AlphaStreet
Brands need to act quickly following Lionesses' win
Brands need to act quickly following Lionesses’ win
England’s victory in a major international football tournament for the first time in more than 45 years is certain to attract lucrative brand deals and endorsements for today’s players, but there’s also an important opportunity for those brands willing to play the long game.
Why it matters
There have been false dawns before now but the figures this time are persuasive: 17.4 million viewers watched Sunday’s UEFA Women’s Euros final – the most-watched women’s football game in UK television history and the most-watched TV event of the year, the Guardian notes – while the 87,192 fans at Wembley stadium constituted a record attendance for any final Euros game, men’s or women’s.
That’s confirmation for brands that there’s huge interest in women’s football at this level, where they will surely get a return on their investment. More challenging, but potentially far more rewarding, is investment that will help ensure the long-term health of the sport at grassroots level.
Context
- Experts suggest that sponsorship values for the England team will increase tenfold following Sunday’s win.
- Individual players have already struck deals with brands – Lucy Bronze with Pepsi and Visa, for example.
- Sponsorship deals in women’s sport have become more significant, such as the FA’s Women’s Super League and Barclays, and increasingly stand-alone rather than just being a bolt-on to the men’s deal.
Key quote
"A key sponsorship element involves purpose, particularly until audiences rise outside major tournaments for the likes of regular season matches, so any activations that can impact grassroots and participation are where the big wins lie for both brands and rights holders. There’s no doubt the Lionesses’ victory is going to positively impact participation so it’s time to strike while the iron is very hot" – Alex Burmaster, Head of Research and Analysis at caytoo.
Sourced from Guardian, Metro, caytoo
[Image: England Football]
Email marketing metrics improve post-pandemic
Email marketing metrics improve post-pandemic
Key email metrics improved during 2021 as the UK returned to some normality post-pandemic, with click rates the most notable rise, according to the Email Benchmarking Report 2022 from the Data & Marketing Association (DMA)
Why it matters
Improving metrics, while encouraging, have to be considered in the context of Apple’s ‘Mail Privacy Protection’ (MPP) coming into force in September 2021. Tim Bond, Director of Insight at the DMA, notes that these changes may potentially be driving more marketers to “start optimising campaigns for clicks rather than opens”, which could explain a marked increase in clicks.
Takeaways
- Click rates rose to just under 3% in 2021, up; from the 2-2.5% range observed from 2015-2020.
- After a slight decrease in 2020, delivery rates returned to pre-pandemic levels in 2021 at 98.1% on average.
- Open rates rose to 19.7%, up from 19% in 2020; click-to-open rates went from 11.7% to 13.2% (possibly a consequence of the MPP noted above).
- The best performing sector were Retail (with a click rate of 3.5%, up from 2.1% the year before) and Publishing (3.3%, up from 2.6%); there was also a slight increase at Finance (2.4%, up from 2.3%)
- Travel (2.3%, down from 3.2%) and Utilities (2.8%, down from 3.4%) saw declines in click rates; Not-for-Profit almost halved to 2.9%.
Key quote
“Email marketing has seen huge changes over the past few years as a result of GDPR, the Covid-19 pandemic, and the introduction of Apple’s Mail Privacy Protection (MPP). Against such a dynamic backdrop, having a consistent answer to the question “What does good look like?” is essential” – Guy Hanson, Deputy Chair, DMA Email Council.
Sourced from DMA
The evolution of influencer marketing in India
The evolution of influencer marketing in India
The influencer marketing industry in India is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25% over the next five years to reach Rs 22 billion by 2025, during which time there will also be a growing shift away from celebrity endorsers to engaging influencers for product placements.
Why it matters
Influencer marketing took off in India during the pandemic, when brands found it difficult to create the sort of content they would normally do and turned to alternative channels. What’s happening now, says Ashwin Padmanabhan, GroupM's president of partnerships and trading, is that brands are including influencers as part of their overall marketing strategy rather than using them just because they had no other options – and spending is being allocated accordingly.
From reach to action
Padmanabhan tells IndianTelevision.com that brands are using influencers for more than just reach and consideration. Influencer content is driving engagement as well, and, increasingly, the tech infrastructure is enabling action as consumers can click on a link to buy a service or product.
Spending allocation
Padmanabhan identifies three “buckets” of clients:
- Brands native to influencer marketing – DTC brands especially – allocate 25-30% of budgets to influencer marketing, while smaller FMCG brands without large media budgets may devote 15-20% of spending in order to drive Share of Voice.
- Mature brands allocate 10-25% of budgets. They often use this channel tactically, around events for example, with influencers amplifying the other work they do.
- Curious brands, who are interested in using influencer marketing, but are looking for data and metrics to justify any investment.
ASCI guidelines
ASCI’s guidelines are “a good thing”, says Padmanabhan. “As long as the content remains true to what the influencer makes regularly there’s no difference. On the other hand, even without that paid content tag if you stray away from this principle you’ll not get the required reach.”
Sourced from IndianTelevision.com
Aussies feel their age
Aussies feel their age
A new awareness of mortality among older Austrlaians is one of the more striking insights that emerges from WPP’s annual Secrets and Lies Chapter Six: Fact, Fiction and What’s New in 22 report.
The over-50s lose optimism
Post-pandemic, Australians over the age of 50 are no longer as optimistic as before. WPP’s report, based on a survey of 2,000 Australians across age, gender and region, finds that:
- Sixty-one percent of Australians over 50 agree that middle age starts at 60 rather than 40 – down from 78% in 2019.
- Fifty-seven percent feel much younger than their biological age – down from 73% pre-pandemic.
- Forty percent think they are living their best years – down from 61% in 2019.
Why it matters
There’s an opportunity for brands and marketers to engage with this audience in new ways that doesn’t patronise them but gees them up and reminds them of all they have going for them.
Takeaways
- The 50-plus demographic makes up around one-third of the population in Australia and accounts for half of private wealth – but an overwhelming 94% of ad dollars are spent on the under-50s.
- The over-50s are not a homogenous group; marketers have to target their specific audience. At one end of the spectrum, some are still paying off a mortgage and raising children; at the other, some are facing health issues as they hit their eighties.
Key quote
“The elder consumer bracket is tired of being invisible. The message to all the marketers is to not be fixated with the 28-year-olds, speak to this generation in an authentic language and see your business reap giant dividends for the brand” – Rose Herceg, WPP President, Australia & New Zealand, speaking to Campaign Asia.
Sourced from WPP, Campaign Asia
How using neuroeconomics can be a benefit in the attention economy
Neuroeconomics – or the bridging of neuroscience, psychology and economics – is helping brands deploy more engaging content marketing strategies.
Why it matters
Brands now exist in an attention economy, so while it has always been important for them to create engaging content, the necessity now is greater; neuroeconomics is a powerful opportunity to get engagement right.
Takeaways
Millennials exhibit contradictory financial behaviour
Millennials exhibit contradictory financial behaviour
Millennials believe they’re more price conscious and better at managing their money than other generations, but they’re also inclined towards impulsive purchases and risky investments like cryptocurrency, according to data from GWI.
Why it matters
This seeming contradiction is at least in part a reflection of the times in which they’ve grown up, from the global financial crisis of 2008, through COVID-19 and today’s cost-of-living crisis, all of which have had a profound effect on their lifestyles, and their buying and saving behaviours.
“It’s clear that this is a generation with an awareness of their responsibilities, but they still want to enjoy life, look after themselves, and take some risks when it comes to investments,” says Jason Mander, Chief Research Officer at GWI.
Takeaways
- The number of millennials investing in cryptocurrency has grown by 65% since 2019
- Millennials are more likely to be impulsive with their purchasing (35%), despite increased financial awareness
- Millennials are spending less time online – a consequence of them maturing and taking on additional responsibilities and priorities both at home and at work.
Sourced from GWI
In China, consumer wallets are getting thinner
In China, consumer wallets are getting thinner
Foreign brands that have placed heavy bets on China are having to reassess their position as, in the words of one South Korean ginseng producer, Chinese “wallets have gotten thinner”.
Whether it’s $18 for a two-ounce ginseng drink or $75,000 for a luxury mattress, the story is the same: Chinese consumers are becoming more frugal and the days of carefree spending have gone.
Why it matters
Following the global financial crisis of 2008, many upmarket western brands turned to China and its expanding middle class in search of continued growth, a strategy that largely proved successful. But now, with a slowing economy, growing unemployment and a disruptive zero-COVID policy, those same middle classes are as likely to be saving as spending. Add in global geopolitical tensions and US-China trade disputes and growth will be increasingly difficult to find. Marketing strategies will have to adapt accordingly.
Context
- In China, as elsewhere, inflation is a growing concern. In June, food prices increased 2.9% year on year (from 2.1% in May), while non-food prices grew 2.5% (2.3% in May).
- China is aiming for 5.5% growth in the economy in 2022 but many observers think that is optimistic.
- Nationalistic sentiment also means that when consumers are opening their wallets they may favour home-grown brands over foreign ones, a trend seen from sportswear to ice-cream.
Sourced from New York Times, South China Morning Post, Financial Times
Travellers prefer inclusive brands
Travellers prefer inclusive brands
Seven in ten consumers would be willing to pay more on travel options that emphasise inclusivity and make efforts toward universal accessibility in their practices, according to a report.
Why it matters
Accessibility, inclusivity, respectful language and an ethos of inclusion are all factors that many consumers now consider when choosing between different products and services. Marketers thus need to ensure they embody these principles in authentic ways across their operations.
Takeaways
Expedia Group Media Solutions, a unit of the digital travel platform, surveyed 11,000 adults across 11 markets – including Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, the UK and US – in partnership with Wakefield Research. Its analysis found:
- Ninety-two percent of survey participants agreed it is important for travel companies to provide accessible options to travellers.
- Seventy-eight percent of respondents reported having made a travel decision after seeing themselves represented in advertising.
- Seven in ten respondents said that they would choose a more expensive hotel, destination or mode of transport if it was more inclusive to all.
- Almost two-thirds of respondents are interested in learning more about travel options that support local businesses and communities.
The big idea
“Our findings show that consumers today are paying close attention to whether travel brands are authentically demonstrating a commitment to inclusion, diversity, and accessibility” – Jenn McCarthy, Senior Director of Brand Marketing, Expedia Group Media Solutions.
Sourced from Hospitality Net
Why would a B2B firm do brand advertising?
The B2B conversation is developing, with research and experience illuminating the reasons for and benefits of building future demand through memory structures.
Why it matters
Articulating the effect that brand advertising has on your potential customer base’s memories and, therefore, market share is vital to effective marketing; between the emerging evidence and senior practitioners’ experience, the methods are growing clearer.
Takeaways
